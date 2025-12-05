 'Sword-Balancing Belly Dance': Chhattisgarh's 16-Year-Old Girl Amazes Netizens With Her Killer Moves, Jacqueline Fernandez Reacts
A 16-year-old girl from Chhattisgarh has taken the internet by storm with her extraordinary sword-balancing belly dance, captivating millions across social media. Identified as Lavanya Das Manikpuri, the teen influencer boasts over 1.5 million followers on Instagram and is quickly becoming a national sensation.

Rutunjay Dole
'Sword-Balancing Belly Dance': Chhattisgarh's 16-Year-Old Girl Amazes Netizens With Her Killer Moves, Jacqueline Fernandez Reacts | Instagram @lavanya.das_

In the now-viral one-minute video, Lavanya attempts a daring routine where she balances a sharp sword on her waist and later on her head while performing intricate belly dance movements. The clip shows her struggling initially as the sword repeatedly slips and falls, each time posing a visible risk of injury. Despite the challenge, she continues with determination and eventually delivers a flawless performance, leaving viewers stunned.

The video has spread rapidly across the platform, amassing over 80 million views within just a single day, a staggering feat for any content creator, let alone a teenager showcasing a dangerous art form. Social media users have been praising her courage, skill, and dedication, with thousands of comments flooding the post.

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez also joined the list of admirers. Reacting to the viral reel, she wrote, “Too good,” sending fans into a frenzy and amplifying the video’s reach even further.

Jacqueline Fernandez reacts on viral video | Instagram @lavanya.das_

Lavanya’s performance has sparked widespread discussion online, with many appreciating the revival of traditional dance forms fused with modern content creation. Her fearless attempt and artistic flair have positioned her as one of the most talked-about young talents on Indian social media this week.

