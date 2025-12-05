Raebareli School Sparks Outrage As Viral Video Shows Children Forced To Carry Bricks

Viral Video | X

Viral Video: A shocking video from Raebareli district in Uttar Pradesh has sparked widespread outrage as it shows primary school children being compelled to carry bricks and perform interlocking work on the premises of the school. The incident took place in Sandi Nagin Primary School in Amawan Block, which the headmistress, Pratibha Singh, was reported to preside over.

The video, shared on X by user Rahul Saini, shows several uniform-clad children struggling to lift bricks and cross the broken pathway near the school building. Some children appear visibly tired, while others seem unsure yet compelled to participate in the labour. More shockingly, the school headmistress can be seen in the footage attempting to block the camera with her hand. She then pleads with the person recording to delete the video, before hurriedly sending the children inside the classrooms.

The visuals have raised serious questions about the exploitation of minors and the violation of child rights in a government-run educational institution. According to the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, it was strictly forbidden to put children into hazardous or manual labour. More alarming is the involvement of a school authority, which is an institution that is meant to nurture and protect young students.

While formal action is yet to be announced by the district administration, growing public outrage suggests accountability will be demanded at every level. As the video continues to go viral, many are questioning how such exploitation was allowed to happen and how many similar incidents go unreported across the state.

Netizens reaction

As soon as the video went viral on social media. The netizens started dropping their opinion in the comment section. One user said, “What’s wrong with this? We also used to do such things in school. Before morning prayer, all children would clean the school together. This actually benefits the children. When they make kids do dance and fashion shows, why doesn’t anyone raise their voice then?” Another user commented, “Strict action should be taken immediately against such a teacher.” A third user said, “The harshest action should be taken.”