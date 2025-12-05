Haryana Medical Officer Recruitment 2025: Notification For 450 Vacancies Out; Registration Process Starts On December 8

Haryana Medical Officer Recruitment 2025 | demo.onlinerecruit.net

Haryana Medical Officer recruitment 2025: Director General Health Services has released the notification for 450 vacancies for the post of Medical Officer (HCMS-I), Group A. Once the application window opens, candidates need to submit their form on the official websites www.haryanahealth.gov.in and www.uhsr.ac.in.

Haryana Medical Officer recruitment 2025: Important dates

The Haryana Medical Officer Recruitment 2025 notification outlines several key dates that candidates must keep in mind. The announcement was published on December 5, 2025, with the online application window opening on December 8, 2025. Interested applicants are advised to complete their forms well before the deadline, as the submission of online applications will close on January 7, 2026. Meeting these timelines is crucial for ensuring eligibility in the recruitment process.

Haryana Medical Officer recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

A total of 450 vacancies have been announced across various categories for the Medical Officer posts. Of these, 238 positions are reserved for the Unreserved (UR) category, while OSC and DSC categories each have 45 posts. The BCA category has been allotted 50 posts, the BCB holds 27 posts, and 45 vacancies are designated for the EWS category. Additionally, horizontal reservations include 22 posts for ESM/DESM/DFF candidates and 18 posts for PwBD candidates, distributed proportionately across categories. This detailed vacancy structure ensures inclusivity and equal opportunities for eligible applicants.

Haryana Medical Officer recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Health Department at haryanahealth.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under the Notices/Recruitment tab, click on the “Medical Officer Recruitment 2025-26” section.

Step 3: After this, new candidates can finish the online registration using a valid mobile number and email ID.

Step 4: Next, a unique registration ID and password will be created for login.

Step 5: Now, fill out the form with correct personal information, educational qualifications, category details, and communication address.

Step 6: Upload the scanned documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 7: Download the form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Read the official notice here

Haryana Medical Officer recruitment 2025: Documents required

Candidates must upload scanned copies of all required documents while submitting their application, including the MBBS degree, MD/MS/PG diploma if applicable, and a valid permanent registration certificate issued by the NMC or the respective State Medical Council. They must also provide their matric certificate showing proficiency in Hindi or Sanskrit, along with a category or caste certificate and domicile certificate, if applicable. Additionally, a recent passport-size photograph and signature must be uploaded. All documents must be valid on or before the closing date.