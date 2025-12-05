Karnataka Plans To Expand Telescope Scheme To More Govt Schools To Boost Astronomy Learning

Karnataka is preparing to expand its flagship telescope distribution scheme beyond the KREIS residential schools to a larger network of government schools. |

Bengaluru: Karnataka is preparing to expand its flagship telescope distribution scheme beyond the KREIS residential schools to a larger network of government schools, Minister for Science & Technology N S Boseraju said on Thursday.

The proposal for additional funding will be placed before the chief minister during the next budget meeting, he said.

The minister was speaking after inaugurating a training programme for Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KRIES) school teachers on telescope management at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, his office said in a statement.

The initiative is part of the government's push to strengthen astronomy-based learning across the State.

Read Also Raebareli School Sparks Outrage As Viral Video Shows Children Forced To Carry Bricks

Boseraju said the Department of Science and Technology is keen to extend telescope distribution to more schools, noting that the current project covering KRIES institutions has already achieved a significant milestone.

"Under the scheme, 833 residential schools and PU colleges have each received a telescope, at a total cost of Rs 3 crore. No other government department in the country has implemented such a large-scale initiative," he said.

Underscoring the need to cultivate scientific temper, rational thinking, and curiosity among students, in an era driven by knowledge and innovation, he further said, multiple initiatives are being rolled out statewide to strengthen science education.

The minister said, training sessions are being held in phases to ensure KRIES teachers can properly operate, maintain, and integrate telescopes into classroom learning.

The hands-on workshop is expected to inspire a deeper interest in astronomy among students, he said.

At the event, Boseraju also unveiled the 2026 Astronomical Calendar, developed by the department. The calendar will help teachers guide students through monthly celestial events using the telescopes placed in their schools.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)