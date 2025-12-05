 'This Is Criminal', Mumbai Couple Receives Criticism For 'Stealing Free Stuff From Hotel Stay' | WATCH
An influencer couple has sparked controversy online after posting a reel in which the woman is seen collecting body wash from a hotel bathroom dispenser and transferring it into two small plastic water bottles to take home. The clip, recorded and shared by the couple themselves, shows the woman unscrewing the dispenser and pouring out the liquid while the man films the act.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 03:12 PM IST
article-image
'This Is Criminal', Mumbai Couple Receives Criticism For 'Stealing Free Stuff From Hotel Stay' | WATCH | X @outofofficedaku

The text on the video reads: “POV: Free chiz dekhe… Wife ka Marwadi radar turant on.” The video quickly went viral, drawing sharp reactions from netizens. Many criticised the couple for having poor civic sense and normalising behaviour that they argue amounts to stealing hotel property. Several users pointed out that while taking complimentary items like tea sachets, soaps, or mini toiletries is considered acceptable, emptying an entire dispenser into personal containers crosses a line.

Others, however, defended the couple, claiming that guests pay a premium for hotel stays and are therefore entitled to use the products provided. Some comments suggested that people often take leftover toiletries home, and this incident was only different because it was filmed and posted publicly.

A section of viewers expressed disbelief that the couple chose to proudly share the act on social media instead of keeping it private. Many questioned why such behaviour was turned into content, saying it reflects poorly not only on the couple but also on influencer culture that thrives on shock value.

While the discussion continues, the incident has reignited debate about hotel etiquette and what is considered acceptable to take home after a stay. Complimentary items may be common souvenirs, but transferring bulk products like body wash from refillable dispensers has left the internet sharply divided.

