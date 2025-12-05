'Mere Beti Ko Sanitary Pad Chahiye', Father Pleads To IndiGo Authorities While Stuck In Transit After Hours-Long Flight Delays; Video | X @grafidon

IndiGo passengers across the country continue to face massive inconvenience as the airline’s delays and cancellations stretched into the fourth consecutive day on Friday, December 5, 2025. Amid the chaos, a video from an airport went viral on social media, showing a distressed father pleading with IndiGo ground staff for a sanitary pad for his daughter, who had been stuck in transit for hours due to repeated flight delays.

In the video, the man can be seen approaching the customer assistance manager and repeatedly saying, “Mere beti ko pad chahiye… niche se khoon aa raha hai.” Despite his evident urgency, the staff initially appears unresponsive.

When he raises his voice and steps forward to demand help, the manager responds, “Sir, hum aisa nahi kar sakte,” further escalating tensions at the already crowded counter. Other passengers in the background can also be seen expressing frustration over prolonged delays, lack of communication, and insufficient assistance from the airline.

The situation reflects the widespread chaos IndiGo has been dealing with over the past several days. All IndiGo departures from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport were cancelled until midnight on Friday, while at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, at least 102 flights were cancelled early in the day. Similar disruptions were reported across multiple airports as the airline struggled to maintain schedules due to operational issues.

IndiGo has informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation that delays and cancellations may continue for another two to three days. To minimise further disruptions, the airline plans to curtail flights starting December 8. According to the communication with DGCA, IndiGo expects its operations to be fully stabilised only by February 10, 2026. The airline has also sought exemption from the reduced night flying hours norms until February 10, a request the aviation regulator will review in the coming days.

DGCA has asked IndiGo to submit a detailed roadmap explaining how it plans to manage crew recruitment, aircraft induction, training requirements, and roster restructuring to prevent such large-scale disruptions in the future.

Meanwhile, the video of the pleading father has sparked widespread criticism online, with many questioning how the airline failed to provide essential assistance during extended delays. As frustrations grow and flight operations remain unstable, IndiGo continues to face mounting pressure to address passenger problems and restore its operations at the earliest.