Varanasi Couple Uses Tree To Dispose Baby's Diapers! 'Don't They Have A Dustbin,' Question Internet

When it comes to keeping your surroundings clean, Indians have not always ranked the best. In a now viral video from Varanasi, a resident can be seen recording her neighborhood where a family with an infant in the house have acted carelessly and have littered the baby's used diapers on a tree right outside their balcony, instead of using the public disposal utility or throwing it in a dustbin. The tree is a spectacle with more diapers on it than leaves.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The resident raised an alarm about littering in public spaces. She also saw another woman coming up right to the tree and dumping garbage near it. She said, "This is the future they are securing for their child." The video garnered thousands of views and netizens were shocked by the family's behaviour and criticised them for their lack of civic responsibility.

Netizens react

Soon after the video went viral, environment lovers and influencers sparked a discussion in the comment section, talking about the impact it has on nature and how more people are unbothered about this issue. They also spoke about how citizens do not care about waste in their surroundings as long as they have done their duty of cleaning up their house.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

One user commented on the diaper tree saying, "Civic sense zero aur ye procreate karey ja rhe hain." Another user commented, "Third class mentality that will never go away however educated we become."

Another user commented, "Shit!! This is what made me do a video on how diaper is so toxic for the children and planet! Can’t believe this."

One user explained how diaper toxicity is the reason she used cloth diapers for her daughter. she commented, "I have raised my daughter in cloth diapers only. Exceptions we're travel etc. & I got all kinds of lectures from people that I am wasting my time, what is the point when everyone is still using plastic diapers. Will you alone save this world, etc, etc. I had several fights to continue using cloth ones. PS: I didn't even ask anybody for help using these. How could I, when people were already against it."