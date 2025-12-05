 'Tiny Burj Khalifa': Indian Boy Steals Show At Fancy Dress Competition In Dubai, Appears As World's Tallest Tower | WATCH
A young Indian boy in Dubai has become an internet sensation after he appeared at a fancy dress competition dressed as the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building. The adorable moment, captured in a viral video, is winning hearts across social media for its creativity and the child’s confident presence on stage.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 05:15 PM IST
article-image
'Tiny Burj Khalifa': Indian Boy Steals Show At Fancy Dress Competition In Dubai, Appears As World's Tallest Tower | WATCH | Instagram @lovindubai

The clip, shared by the popular Instagram handle @LovinDubai, shows the boy proudly addressing the audience while wearing an intricately crafted costume resembling the towering landmark. The video features a text overlay that reads, “When the fancy dress theme is for the National Day and your kid says: ‘I'll be the Burj Khalifa’.” The post is accompanied by a light-hearted caption: “A tiny Burj Khalifa reporting for National Day duty!”

WATCH VIDEO:

The costume, complete with detailed lighting effects and the structure’s signature building, stood out as one of the most imaginative outfits of the event. Viewers online praised the child’s enthusiasm and the effort put into replicating Dubai’s most iconic architectural marvel.

Adding to the charm, the official Instagram account of the Burj Khalifa also acknowledged the video by dropping a “clapping hands” emoji in the comments, further boosting the clip’s popularity.

The heartwarming moment has quickly gained traction online, drawing praise from parents, residents, and netizens worldwide who admired both the creativity of the costume and the confidence of the young participant.

On the other hand, a 16-year-old girl from Chhattisgarh has taken the internet by storm with her extraordinary sword-balancing belly dance, captivating millions across social media. Identified as Lavanya Das Manikpuri, the teen influencer boasts over 1.5 million followers on Instagram and is quickly becoming a national sensation.

