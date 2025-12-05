'Sanatani Multiverse Of Bhakti': Spiderman, Superman & Batman Join 'Hare Krishna' Bhajan: Netizens Spark Memefest

A viral video from abroad has left the internet amused, confused, and thoroughly entertained after devotees dressed as iconic Marvel and DC superheroes joined a Hare Krishna chanting group on a busy street. The unexpected fusion of pop culture and spirituality has sparked widespread reactions, turning the clip into a social-media sensation.

Superheroes in saffron vibes

The video shows a group of Krishna devotees performing a traditional Hare Krishna bhajan in what appears to be a foreign city. But what truly caught the attention of passersby, and eventually millions online, were three participants dressed unmistakably as Spider-Man, Superman, and Batman.

The sight of caped crusaders and web-slingers dancing to devotional rhythms stopped pedestrians in their tracks, with many pulling out their phones to capture the surreal moment. The superheroes, blending seamlessly into the chanting circle, added a quirky twist to an otherwise spiritual scene.

Internet reacts: Confusion, laughter & creativity

Once shared online, the video spread rapidly across platforms, prompting thousands of comments, memes, and jokes. Many viewers struggled to make sense of the unusual mash-up, while others admired the creativity behind the moment.

One user wrote in disbelief, “Spiderman iskon coming.” Another joked, “Spider-Man — Far from the material world and near Krishna world.”

A third quipped, “Spider-Man: Far From Ashram.” And adding to the meme fest, someone commented, “Spiderman: Into the Sanatani Multiverse.”

The avalanche of witty reactions turned the clip into a trending topic, with netizens celebrating what they called the “Multiverse of Bhakti.”

A blend of faith & fun

While some viewers were baffled, others appreciated the light-hearted approach to devotional expression. The fusion of pop-culture icons with traditional bhajans showcased the evolving nature of global spiritual communities