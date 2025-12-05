 'Sanatani Multiverse Of Bhakti': Spiderman, Superman & Batman Join 'Hare Krishna' Bhajan: Netizens Spark Memefest
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle'Sanatani Multiverse Of Bhakti': Spiderman, Superman & Batman Join 'Hare Krishna' Bhajan: Netizens Spark Memefest

'Sanatani Multiverse Of Bhakti': Spiderman, Superman & Batman Join 'Hare Krishna' Bhajan: Netizens Spark Memefest

A viral video shows Hare Krishna devotees chanting on a foreign street alongside participants dressed as Spider-Man, Superman and Batman, leaving passersby stunned. The unexpected blend of superheroes and bhajan sparked massive online reactions, with users joking “Spiderman iskon coming,” “Far From Ashram,” and “Into the Sanatani Multiverse.”

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 09:17 PM IST
article-image

A viral video from abroad has left the internet amused, confused, and thoroughly entertained after devotees dressed as iconic Marvel and DC superheroes joined a Hare Krishna chanting group on a busy street. The unexpected fusion of pop culture and spirituality has sparked widespread reactions, turning the clip into a social-media sensation.

Superheroes in saffron vibes

The video shows a group of Krishna devotees performing a traditional Hare Krishna bhajan in what appears to be a foreign city. But what truly caught the attention of passersby, and eventually millions online, were three participants dressed unmistakably as Spider-Man, Superman, and Batman.

The sight of caped crusaders and web-slingers dancing to devotional rhythms stopped pedestrians in their tracks, with many pulling out their phones to capture the surreal moment. The superheroes, blending seamlessly into the chanting circle, added a quirky twist to an otherwise spiritual scene.

FPJ Shorts
Indigo Crisis: Indian Railways To Run Special Trains At Special Fares
Indigo Crisis: Indian Railways To Run Special Trains At Special Fares
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Showcases ‘Manhole To Machinehole’ Model At World Toilet Summit 2025, Wins Global Appreciation
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Showcases ‘Manhole To Machinehole’ Model At World Toilet Summit 2025, Wins Global Appreciation
Netflix Acquires Warner Bros. & HBO In USD 82.7 Billion Deal
Netflix Acquires Warner Bros. & HBO In USD 82.7 Billion Deal
Thane Court Convicts Businessman In Cheque Bounce Case; 1-Year Jail & ₹60 Lakh Compensation Ordered
Thane Court Convicts Businessman In Cheque Bounce Case; 1-Year Jail & ₹60 Lakh Compensation Ordered

Internet reacts: Confusion, laughter & creativity

Once shared online, the video spread rapidly across platforms, prompting thousands of comments, memes, and jokes. Many viewers struggled to make sense of the unusual mash-up, while others admired the creativity behind the moment.

One user wrote in disbelief, “Spiderman iskon coming.” Another joked, “Spider-Man — Far from the material world and near Krishna world.”

A third quipped, “Spider-Man: Far From Ashram.” And adding to the meme fest, someone commented, “Spiderman: Into the Sanatani Multiverse.”

The avalanche of witty reactions turned the clip into a trending topic, with netizens celebrating what they called the “Multiverse of Bhakti.”

Read Also
Mumbai's Britannia & Co. Restaurant Goes Viral For The Adorable 'Julu', A Pet Dog That Rules The...
article-image

A blend of faith & fun

While some viewers were baffled, others appreciated the light-hearted approach to devotional expression. The fusion of pop-culture icons with traditional bhajans showcased the evolving nature of global spiritual communities

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

From Handcrafted Silver Horse From Maharashtra To Kashmiri Saffron: PM Modi’s Gifts To President...

From Handcrafted Silver Horse From Maharashtra To Kashmiri Saffron: PM Modi’s Gifts To President...

'Sanatani Multiverse Of Bhakti': Spiderman, Superman & Batman Join 'Hare Krishna' Bhajan: Netizens...

'Sanatani Multiverse Of Bhakti': Spiderman, Superman & Batman Join 'Hare Krishna' Bhajan: Netizens...

Mumbai's Britannia & Co. Restaurant Goes Viral For The Adorable 'Julu', A Pet Dog That Rules The...

Mumbai's Britannia & Co. Restaurant Goes Viral For The Adorable 'Julu', A Pet Dog That Rules The...

Only Women Invited To Share Perspectives At Horasis India Meeting In Singapore

Only Women Invited To Share Perspectives At Horasis India Meeting In Singapore

Christmas In Mumbai 2025! Bandra Glows With Fairy Lights & X'mas Worthy Decor

Christmas In Mumbai 2025! Bandra Glows With Fairy Lights & X'mas Worthy Decor