 TNPSC Group 5A Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Opens At tnpsc.gov.in; Here's How To Apply
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTNPSC Group 5A Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Opens At tnpsc.gov.in; Here's How To Apply

TNPSC Group 5A Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Opens At tnpsc.gov.in; Here's How To Apply

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is accepting online applications from qualified applicants for the Combined Civil Services Examination - Group VA Services. The Commission plans to fill 32 vacancies.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 06:25 PM IST
article-image
TNPSC Group 5A Recruitment 2025 | tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Group 5A Recruitment 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is accepting online applications from qualified applicants for the Combined Civil Services Examination - Group VA Services (Notification No.16/ 2025). Aspirants can apply for the positions through the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in till November 5, 2025. The Commission plans to fill 32 vacancies.

Important dates

The correction window will be open from November 10 to 12, 2025. The computer-based test will be done on December 21, 2025, in two shifts: 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

TNPSC Group 5A Recruitment 2025: Application fees

FPJ Shorts
University Of Delhi Challenges High Court Stay On Ramanujan College Principal's Suspension
University Of Delhi Challenges High Court Stay On Ramanujan College Principal's Suspension
Karnataka Extends Caste Census, Schools Switch To Half-Day Classes Until Survey Completion
Karnataka Extends Caste Census, Schools Switch To Half-Day Classes Until Survey Completion
TNPSC Group 5A Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Opens At tnpsc.gov.in; Here's How To Apply
TNPSC Group 5A Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Opens At tnpsc.gov.in; Here's How To Apply
Delhi Govt Preschools Outperform Private Counterparts & Anganwadis In Key Quality Parameters; Details Inside
Delhi Govt Preschools Outperform Private Counterparts & Anganwadis In Key Quality Parameters; Details Inside

Applicants must only apply once for the One Time Registration by submitting Rs 150, while the examination fee is Rs 100.

Read the official notice here

Read Also
TSLPRB TSRTC Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Starts Tomorrow; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
article-image

TNPSC Group 5A Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Applicants will be selected through a written examination (Paper I and Paper II) and on-screen certificate verification. The final choosing of applicants for Assistant Section Officers (ASO) would be based on their overall marks in Paper I and Paper II of the written exam.

TNPSC Group 5A Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the CTS (ITI Level) - II application link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, candidates need to register themselves and then start with the application process.

Step 4: Now, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply

TNPSC Group 5A Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

The exam consists of two papers — Paper I and Paper II. Both papers will include descriptive-type questions, and the standard of the questions will be at the degree level. Each paper will be of 3 hours duration, making the total exam duration 6 hours. Paper I will cover General Tamil and carry 100 marks, while Paper II will focus on General English, also for 100 marks, bringing the total marks to 200.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

University Of Delhi Challenges High Court Stay On Ramanujan College Principal's Suspension

University Of Delhi Challenges High Court Stay On Ramanujan College Principal's Suspension

Karnataka Extends Caste Census, Schools Switch To Half-Day Classes Until Survey Completion

Karnataka Extends Caste Census, Schools Switch To Half-Day Classes Until Survey Completion

TNPSC Group 5A Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Opens At tnpsc.gov.in; Here's How To Apply

TNPSC Group 5A Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Opens At tnpsc.gov.in; Here's How To Apply

Delhi Govt Preschools Outperform Private Counterparts & Anganwadis In Key Quality Parameters;...

Delhi Govt Preschools Outperform Private Counterparts & Anganwadis In Key Quality Parameters;...

Calcutta HC To Hear Key Petition On West Bengal Primary Teachers' Recruitment On October 9

Calcutta HC To Hear Key Petition On West Bengal Primary Teachers' Recruitment On October 9