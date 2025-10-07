TNPSC Group 5A Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Opens At tnpsc.gov.in; Here's How To Apply

TNPSC Group 5A Recruitment 2025 | tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Group 5A Recruitment 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is accepting online applications from qualified applicants for the Combined Civil Services Examination - Group VA Services (Notification No.16/ 2025). Aspirants can apply for the positions through the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in till November 5, 2025. The Commission plans to fill 32 vacancies.

Important dates

The correction window will be open from November 10 to 12, 2025. The computer-based test will be done on December 21, 2025, in two shifts: 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

TNPSC Group 5A Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Applicants must only apply once for the One Time Registration by submitting Rs 150, while the examination fee is Rs 100.

Read the official notice here

TNPSC Group 5A Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Applicants will be selected through a written examination (Paper I and Paper II) and on-screen certificate verification. The final choosing of applicants for Assistant Section Officers (ASO) would be based on their overall marks in Paper I and Paper II of the written exam.

TNPSC Group 5A Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the CTS (ITI Level) - II application link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, candidates need to register themselves and then start with the application process.

Step 4: Now, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply

TNPSC Group 5A Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

The exam consists of two papers — Paper I and Paper II. Both papers will include descriptive-type questions, and the standard of the questions will be at the degree level. Each paper will be of 3 hours duration, making the total exam duration 6 hours. Paper I will cover General Tamil and carry 100 marks, while Paper II will focus on General English, also for 100 marks, bringing the total marks to 200.