 TSLPRB TSRTC Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Starts Tomorrow; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
The application process for recruitment to the posts of Drivers and Shramiks in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation starts tomorrow, October 8, 2025. This recruitment aims to fill 1743 posts in total.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 04:58 PM IST
TSLPRB TSRTC Recruitment 2025: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will start the application process for recruitment to the posts of Drivers and Shramiks in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation tomorrow, October 8, 2025. Those who qualify may apply for the positions on the official website at tgprb.in. Applicants can apply till October 28, 2025.

TSLPRB TSRTC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill 1743 posts, out of which 1,000 vacancies are for the post of Drivers, with a salary range of ₹20,960 to ₹60,080. Additionally, there are 743 vacancies for the post of Shramiks, offering a salary range of ₹16,550 to ₹45,030.

TSLPRB TSRTC Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee varies based on the post and the candidate’s category. For the post of Driver, SC and ST local candidates of Telangana are required to pay ₹300, while all other candidates must pay ₹600. Similarly, for the post of Shramik, SC and ST local candidates need to pay ₹200, whereas the fee for all other candidates is ₹400.

Read the official notification here

TSLPRB TSRTC Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

1. Educational qualification: Candidates must have passed the SSC or its equivalent examination recognised by the State Government as of 1st July 2025. Additionally, applicants for the Driver post must possess a valid driving licence for operating Heavy Passenger Motor Vehicles (HPMV) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV) or any Transport Vehicle, with continuous experience of not less than 18 months as of the notification date, 17th September 2025. Stay updated for more Telangana job alerts.

2. Age limit: The age limit for the post of Driver in the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is between 22 to 35 years, while for the post of Shramiks, it is 18 to 30 years. Age relaxation will be applicable to candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government rules.

