MAHA TET 2025: Registration Date Extended Till October 9; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

MAHA TET registration 2025: The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) 2025 registration date has been extended by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), Pune. Now, applicants can apply for this test till October 9, 2025; earlier, the last date to apply was October 3, 2025. Candidates should visit the official website of MAHA TET at mahatet.in.

MAHA TET registration 2025: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants must meet the following eligibility requirements to take the Maharashtra TET exam:

1. Paper 1: Applicants should have completed Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% and hold or are pursuing a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) or B.El.Ed.

2. Paper 2: Aspirants must have a bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50% and a two-year diploma or B.Ed certificate.

MAHA TET registration 2025: How to apply?

To apply for the MAHA TET, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official MAHA TET portal at mahatet.in.

Step 2: Next, click on “New Registration” and create an account.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to log in using their credentials.

Step 4: Now, fill out the form, upload a document in the prescribed format, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

MAHA TET registration 2025: Application fees

The application fee for the Maharashtra TET varies according to the candidate’s category and the number of papers they apply for. For General and OBC candidates, the registration fee is ₹500 for either Paper I or Paper II, and ₹800 for both papers. Meanwhile, candidates belonging to the SC, ST, or PwD categories are required to pay ₹250 for a single paper and ₹400 if applying for both papers.

Why is the MAHA TET exam conducted?

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), Pune, conducts the MAHA TET for those who are seeking jobs in teaching employment in primary (Classes 1-5) and upper primary (Classes 6-8) schools across the state.