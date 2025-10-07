 Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 CAP Round 3 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Over 1,500 MBBS, BDS Seats Vacant
Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 CAP Round 3 registration ends tomorrow, filling 636 MBBS and 891 BDS vacant seats. Candidates must unlock applications, resubmit preferences, and follow the schedule from October 9–20 for merit list, choice filling, and college reporting.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 05:56 PM IST
Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 CAP Round 3 Registration | Image: Canva

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will close the registration process for NEET UG 2025 CAP Round 3 counselling tomorrow, October 8, 2025. The candidates can apply online through the official website at medicalug2025.mahacet.org.

According to the official notice, candidates who cancelled or failed to report at their designated MBBS/BDS seats in CAP Round 2 but want to participate in CAP Round 3 should unlock their application, resubmit the form, and pay the fee using their candidate login. Preferences filled in Round 2 will stand invalid, and all participants are asked to provide new choices for Round 3.

CAP Round 3 to Fill Vacant Seats

It is to fill 636 MBBS and 891 BDS seats vacant after CAP Round 2. Of these, 168 MBBS and 53 BDS seats are in Government colleges and 468 MBBS and 883 BDS seats are in Private institutions.

Merit List and Choice Filling Schedule

Provisional merit list and seat matrix for Round 3 will be made available on October 9, and choice filling will take place between October 10 to 12. The selection list will be announced on October 15, and admitted candidates should report to their respective colleges between October 16 to 20 at 5:30 PM.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 CAP Round 3 Important Dates

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 CAP Round 3 Important Dates | Official Notification

Eligibility and Important Rules

Fresh registration is not needed for the candidates who have already applied earlier. Candidates who are given seats under All India Quota Round 3 are excluded from applying for this state round. Candidates who are applying under the category of PwD are required to have availed the quota and produce a valid certificate from a recognised board.

