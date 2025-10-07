 MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling: 139 New Seats Added, Allotment Result To Be Announced Tomorrow
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has added 139 new seats for NEET UG 2025 Round 3 counselling across Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. The seat allotment result will be announced on October 8, 2025, with reporting to colleges from October 9 to 17 and document verification on October 18–19.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 01:05 PM IST
article-image
MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling | Official Notification

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has made a declaration to add 139 new seats for NEET UG 2025 Round 3 counselling. Candidates who have registered for the third round can find the official notice on mcc.nic.in. The seat allotment result will be out tomorrow, October 8, 2025, while candidates can join the allotted colleges from October 9 to October 17.

State-Wise Seat Additions

The newest round witnesses seat additions in six states:

Delhi (NCT): 42 seats increased at ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Basaidarapur under IP University and CW quotas in BC, EWS, SC, ST, OP, and PH categories.

Gujarat: 25 additional seats at ESIC Medical College, Naroda, for BC, EWS, OP, SC, ST, and PH categories under ESI quota.

Haryana: 15 seats increased at ESIC Medical College, Faridabad, under All India and ESI quotas for OBC, SC, ST, EWS, and PH candidates.

Maharashtra: 25 additional seats in ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Andheri (Mumbai) for BC, EWS, OP, SC, and ST category.

Punjab: 25 additional seats at ESIC Medical College, Ludhiana, under ESI quota for BC, EWS, OP, SC, ST, and PH category.

Uttar Pradesh: 7 seats in Autonomous State Medical College, Amethi under All India quota for BC, OP, SC, and ST candidates.

New Seats Added

New Seats Added | Official Notification

article-image

Reporting and Verification Schedule

The seat allocation process ends today, October 7. The candidates allotted a seat in Round 3 may join their allocated institutes between October 9–17. Verification of documents will take place on October 18 and 19, 2025.

Additional Opportunities for Aspirants

With the addition of new seats, MCC would be able to offer more options to deserving NEET UG 2025 applicants to gain admission to MBBS. Candidates are requested to stay closely connected with mcc.nic.in for more updates and any new seat inclusions until the window for choice filling closes.

