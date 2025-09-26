NEET PG 2025: NBEMS Gets Two Weeks To Reply To SC Over NEET PG 2025 Transparency Issues

NEET PG 2025: The Supreme Court of India today, September 26, heard a plea seeking transparency in the NEET PG 2025 exam organised by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). According to media reports, the apex court ordered NBEMS to file a detailed response within two weeks, after which the case will be reheard.
Objections Raised by Few Candidates
During the hearing, the court questioned why only a small number of candidates out of 2 lakh examinees raised objections to the exam process. The plea, filed by a group of medical aspirants, has been delayed several times this month.
Petition Challenges NBEMS' Answer Key Disclosure
The petition is directly challenging an August 21 corrective notice that implemented a new answer key disclosure system based on only Question ID Numbers of a master set. Petitioners claim that, as the exam mixed questions and options between candidates, this system does not allow for proper verification of scores.
Call for Full Transparency, Not Re-marking
Aspirants made it clear that they do not wish re-marking of their papers. They want full disclosure of the entire question paper, candidate answers, correct answers, and marks given. They gave examples of JEE, CLAT, and AIIMS INI-CET as transparent assessment processes.
Current Status
Meanwhile, NBEMS has announced the results for NEET PG 2025 Lot 2, and candidates can check their scores online. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has, however, not yet made the counselling schedule public.