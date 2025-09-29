 BBMKU Declares 2025 Results For UG And PG Programs At bbmku.ac.in; Direct Link Here
BBMKU Result 2025 has been announced for UG and PG programs including BEd, MBBS, BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BCA, and LL.B. Students can check and download their digital mark sheets online from the official website, bbmku.ac.in.

Updated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 04:29 PM IST
article-image

BBMKU 2025 Results: BBMKU Result 2025 has been released by Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University (BBMKU) for a variety of undergraduate (UG) and graduate (PG) programs. The university's official website, bbmku.ac.in, provides the results of several semester exams.

BBMKU 2025 Results: Course

Digital mark sheets are now available for download online for students who took courses in BEd, MBBS, BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BCA, LL.B, and other UG and PG programs.

BBMKU 2025 Results: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit bbmku.ac.in, the official BBMKU website.

Step 2: Find and select the 'Examination' tab or area on the homepage.

Step 3: Choose the 'Result' option from the dropdown or linked menu. This will bring up a new login screen.

Step 4: Carefully enter your Roll Number and any other necessary information as asked on the results page.

Step 5: Press the 'Get Result' or 'Submit' button.

Step 6: The screen will show your BBMKU Result 2025.

Step 7: Download the mark sheet in PDF format, then print it off for your records and future use.

Note: Contact the university's examination unit right once if there are any inconsistencies in the results so they can be fixed.

BBMKU 2025 Results: About the university

University of Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal (BBMKU)
Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University (BBMKU), a UGC-recognized university dedicated to offering high-quality higher education, was founded in 2017 and is situated in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. The university is a major educational centre in the area because of its wide range of courses offered by its several faculties, which include management, education, law, life sciences, computer science, and environmental science.

Students should frequently visit the BBMKU website to stay up to date on the most recent announcements and official notifications.

