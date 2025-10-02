APSC Grade IV Recruitment 2025: Application Process Underway; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here

APSC Grade IV Recruitment 2025: The online application for the Grade IV vacancies is underway by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC). Candidates can submit their form until October 9, 2025, on the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in. The recruitment effort intends to fill 20 openings.

APSC Grade IV Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and no older than 40 as of January 1, 2025. The minimum educational qualification is Class VIII, with a maximum of HSSLC (Class 12) or equivalent. Candidates with higher qualifications are ineligible to apply.

APSC Grade IV Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee is Nil for all categories, including General, OBC/IVOBC, SC, ST, BPL, and PwBD. However, a processing fee of Rs. 47.20 will be charged by CSC-SPV, making the total payable amount Rs. 47.20 for every applicant.

Read the official notice here

APSC Grade IV Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for APSC Grade IV Recruitment 2025, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Group IV posts 2025 registration link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves and then proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Now, fill out the form, pay the fee, and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

APSC Grade IV Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process will consist of two phases.

Phase I (Screening Test): The Commission will conduct an OMR-based multiple-choice screening test to shortlist candidates. The test will carry 100 marks with a 2-hour duration, covering topics such as Arithmetic (20 marks, Class VI–VIII standard), General Knowledge specific to Assam (20 marks), Reasoning (20 marks), Social Science (20 marks), Science (10 marks), and Elementary English (10 marks).

Phase II (Interview): Based on Phase I performance, candidates will be shortlisted in a 1:5 ratio as per category-wise reservation and called for the interview round.