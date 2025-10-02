CSEET November 2025: Applications Close On October 15; Exam On November 8

ICSI CSEET November 2025 |

CSEET November 2025: The CSEET November 2025 registration period will shortly conclude, according to the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. Applicants must apply for the CSEET exam by the deadline if they wish to follow the CS course. Although students can register for the CSEET exam at any time of the year, they must keep track of the deadlines for each session. The deadline for registering for the forthcoming CSEET 2025 exam is October 15.

To apply for any of the session exams, candidates must remain informed about the CSEET registration deadline.

Four times a year, in January, May, July, and November—the CSEET exam is administered. The date of the forthcoming CSEET 2025 exam is set on November 8.

CSEET November 2025: Important dates

Last date for CSEET November 2025 registration: 15th October 2025

Release of CSEET November 2025 admit card: 28th October 2025 (tentative)

CSEET November 2025 exam date: 8th November 2025

CSEET 2026 registration begins: 16th October 2025

CSEET November 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must be appearing for Class 12 examination or

Candidates must have already passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination

No minimum percentage is required at the 10+2 level to apply

CSEET November 2025: Step to apply

Candidates must take the actions listed below in order to apply for the CSEET exam:

Step 1: Go to the official website, icsi.edu.

Step 2: Verify the necessary document list

Step 3: Begin filling out the application for CSEET 2025.

Step 4: Pay the INR 2000 CSEET application fee.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for additional information, and in order to avoid any hassles, they should fill out the form before the deadline.