UPSC Releases NDA, NA And CDS Exam (I) 2026 Schedule At upsc.gov.in; Exams On April 12

UPSC NDA, NA And CDS Exam (I) 2026 Schedule: The NDA, NA, and CDS Examination (I), 2026 schedule has been made public by the Union Public Service Commission. On the UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in, candidates who wish to take the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Exam can view the exam dates.

The tests will be administered offline at various locations around India. While candidates for CDS will appear for three papers in separate shifts, those who applied for NDA and NA will appear for two papers on the same day.

Direct link to check the NDA & NA Exam schedule

UPSC NDA, NA And CDS Exam (I) 2026 Schedule: Important details

Exam Name: NDA & NA Exam (I) 2026

Exam Date: April 12, 2026

First Shift:

- Time: 10:00 am to 12:30 pm

- Paper: Mathematics

Second Shift:

- Time: 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

- Paper: General Ability Test (GAT)

CDS Examination (I), 2026

Exam date: April 12, 2026

English: 9:00 am to 11:00 am

General Knowledge: 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm

Elementary Mathematics: 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm

UPSC NDA, NA And CDS Exam (I) 2026 Schedule: Steps to download exam schedule

Candidates can use the instructions below to download the exam schedule:

Step 1: Go to upsc.gov.in, the UPSC's official website.

Step 2: On the home page, select the UPSC NDA & NA Exam I 2026 timetable.

Step 3: Candidates will be able to view the exam dates on a new page.

Step 4: Download the site and save a physical copy for later use.

UPSC NDA, NA And CDS Exam (I) 2026 Schedule: Exam pattern

NDA & NA Exam (I) Exam pattern

Mode of Exam: Objective-type questions only

Mathematics Paper:

- Total Marks: 300

- Exam Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

General Ability Test (GAT):

- Total Marks: 600

- Exam Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

CDS Exam Pattern:

The written examination consists of three objective-type papers:

English – 100 marks

General Knowledge – 100 marks

Elementary Mathematics – 100 marks

For OTA Candidates:

Candidates applying for the Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) are not required to appear for the Mathematics paper.

UPSC NDA, NA And CDS Exam (I) 2026 Schedule: Marking scheme

Negative marking is used in both CDS and NDA exams. Inaccurate responses will result in a deduction of marks. The UPSC regulations stated in the question paper serve as the foundation for the deduction.As no points are given for questions that are left unanswered, candidates are urged to approach questions cautiously.

Selection Process:

Candidates who qualify the written examination are called for the Service Selection Board (SSB) interview.