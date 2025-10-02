 Rajasthan: 20-Year-Old Delhi Student Found Dead In Kota PG, Suicide Suspected
The incident was reported from Sector 2 under the Vigyan Nagar police station limits on Wednesday evening, following which police reached the spot and shifted the body to a mortuary where an autopsy will be conducted once the deceased's family members arrive, DSP Lokendra Paliwal told PTI.

Updated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 05:13 PM IST
Rajasthan: 20-Year-Old Delhi Student Found Dead In Kota PG, Suicide Suspected | File Pic (Representative Image)

Kota (Rajasthan): A 20-year-old student from Delhi was found hanging in his PG room in Kota on Wednesday, police said.

About The Incident

Based on the documents found in the PG room, the deceased has been identified as Lucky Choudhary, who was studying at a local coaching institute till last year, though his present status is yet to be ascertained, the DSP said.

Choudhary had locked the room from inside, which the police broke open. The exact reason behind Choudhary taking the extreme step is not known yet, the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

