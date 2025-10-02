No Student From Marginalised Communities Will Be Left Behind: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan | File Photo

Kasaragod: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that no student from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), or other marginalised communities should be left behind in the state's march towards a knowledge-driven new Kerala.

Speaking at the event at Durga Higher Secondary School Auditorium, Kanhangad, the Chief Minister said the government's primary goal is to integrate marginalised sections into the mainstream and provide equal opportunities in education, employment, and social welfare. The campaign, which begins on Gandhi Jayanti, is under the motto: "Leap towards knowledge and employment", reflecting Gandhiji's vision of social inclusivity.

CM Vijayan highlighted the state's flagship initiatives aimed at empowering marginalised communities. The Unnathi Scholarship has already enabled over 1,000 SC/ST students to pursue higher education abroad. Technical training programmes under the government's skill development schemes equip students from these communities to secure employment within six months of course completion.

He also pointed to Palakkad Medical College, which admits 72 SC/ST students annually. Since 2014, 413 SC and 15 ST students have graduated as doctors, serving Kerala's healthcare system. Additionally, the Training for Career Excellence (TRACE) programme provides stipendiary training to more than 5,000 youths in engineering, law, nursing, paramedical, management, and journalism.

The CM underlined the Smart Study Room initiative, offering Rs 2.5 lakh per unit, and highlighted the state's LIFE and SAFE housing schemes, ensuring that marginalised families receive secure homes. Over 13 lakh students, including 4.5 lakh SC and 80,000 ST students, currently benefit from various pre- and post-matric scholarships under the state's e-Grants programme, regardless of family income.

The CM also stressed the importance of ongoing campaigns, covering sanitation, anti-drug drives, healthcare, employment, rights awareness, and disaster preparedness. He said the government's commitment is to ensure that "the taste of development and touch of welfare reaches every region, leaving no one behind".

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)