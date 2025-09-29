North Western Railway Apprentices Recruitment 2025: Notification For 2,162 Posts Out; Application Window Opens On October 3

North Western Railway Apprentices Recruitment 2025 | rrcjaipur.in

North Western Railway Apprentices Recruitment 2025: North Western Railway is accepting applications for Apprenticeship positions. Those who qualify can apply online at the RRC Jaipur website, rrcjaipur.in. This recruiting campaign will fill 2,162 positions within the organisation. The registration procedure will start on October 3, and the deadline is November 2, 2025.

NWR Apprentices Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application cost is ₹100/- for all applicants. SC/ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Women applicants are excluded from paying the cost. Payment can be done via a debit card, credit card, Internet Banking, or by supplying the information requested on the screen.

NWR Apprentices Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

1. Applicants are required to pass the 10th class examination or its equivalent (under the 10+2 examination system) with at least 50% marks (no rounding off will be done), in aggregate, from a recognized board, as well as possess a National Trade Certificate in the notified trade provided by the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) / State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT).

2. Those applying for the position must be at least 15 years old and no older than 24 as of November 2, 2025.

NWR Apprentices Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection will be based on a merit list generated for all those who respond to the announcement. The merit list will be compiled using the percentage of marks in matriculation (with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks) and ITI marks in the trade in which the apprenticeship is to be completed.

NWR Apprentices Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Candidates must apply online at www.rrcjaipur.in and carefully fill in personal and educational details. An Aadhaar card is mandatory for registration and verification. Names and dates of birth must match official certificates. Provide a valid mobile number and email for communication. Only one application per candidate is allowed; multiple applications will be rejected. Keep a printed copy of the application for document verification.