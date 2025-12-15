SAIL MT Recruitment 2025 Application Window Closes Today For 124 Posts At sailcareers.com; Last Day To Apply

SAIL Requirement 2025: The online application period for the Steel Authority of India Limited's (SAIL) Management Trainee (Technical) Recruitment 2025 will end today. The goal of the recruiting campaign is to fill 124 Management Trainee positions in important engineering specialities at SAIL's facilities around the country.

SAIL Requirement 2025: Vacancy details

Chemical: 5 vacancies

Civil: 14 vacancies

Computer: 4 vacancies

Electrical: 44 vacancies

Instrumentation: 7 vacancies

Mechanical: 30 vacancies

Metallurgy: 20 vacancies

Total vacancies: 124

Note: Candidates must apply only for the discipline matching their degree.

SAIL Requirement 2025: Eligibility criteria

A full-time BE or BTech degree in the relevant engineering field from an accredited university is required of candidates.

For the General, EWS, and OBC-NCL categories, a minimum aggregate of 65% is necessary.

Only computer-related fields accept the MCA qualification.

The minimal score criterion does not apply to SC, ST, PwBD, or departmental candidates.

For General and EWS candidates, the maximum age is 28.

According to official regulations, OBC-NCL, SC, ST, PwBD, and departmental applicants are eligible for age relaxation.

SAIL Requirement 2025: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, sailcareers.com.

Step 2: Click the "Management Trainee (Technical) Recruitment 2025" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Register by entering some basic information to generate a login ID and password.

Step 4: After logging in with your credentials, fill out the application form with personal, educational, and discipline-specific details.

Step 5: Upload the required documents, including a photo, a signature, and certifications, in the format indicated.

Step 6: Pay the application fee using one of the available online payment options.

Step 7: Submit the application after reviewing each entry.

Step 8: Download and save the filled-out form for later use.

Direct link to apply

SAIL Requirement 2025: Selection process

The SAIL MT Recruitment 2025 selection process consists of three stages:

- Computer-Based Test (CBT)

- Group Discussion (GD)

- Personal Interview