 Pune: Class 10 Student Killed In Knife Attack By Classmate At Coaching Centre In Rajgurunagar
A 16-year-old Class 10 student was killed after being stabbed by a classmate inside a private coaching centre in Rajgurunagar, Pune district, police said. The attack, allegedly stemming from a prior dispute, occurred inside a classroom. The injured boy was rushed to hospital but succumbed. Police are probing the motive and moving to detain the accused student.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 02:45 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Class 10 Student Killed In Knife Attack By Classmate At Coaching Centre In Rajgurunagar | File Pic (Representative Image)

Pune: A 16-year-old boy was killed after a classmate allegedly attacked him with a knife inside a classroom at a coaching centre in Pune district on Monday, police said.

About The Case

The attack was apparently the fallout of a previous dispute between the two boys, who were studying in Class 10, they said.

The incident took place at a private coaching centre in Rajgurunagar, according to the police.

Read Also
Palghar: Vasai School's Registration Cancelled After Student Dies Following Punishment Of 100 Squats
article-image

"A boy, who was carrying a knife, suddenly attacked a classmate inside a classroom at the coaching centre on Monday morning. The injured boy was rushed to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. A process is on to detain the accused boy," an official from Khed police station said.

A primary investigation suggested there was some dispute between the two boys, he said.

"We are probing the exact reason behind the attack," the official said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

