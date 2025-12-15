 S. J. Poddar Academy Students Explore Harappan Civilisation Through Museum On Wheels
Students of S. J. Poddar Academy, Malad (East), explored India’s ancient past as the Museum on Wheels by CSMVS brought the Harappan Civilisation to the school, offering hands-on learning through artefacts, models and interactive displays.

Updated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 03:34 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The students of S. J. Poddar Academy (ICSE), Malad (East) witnessed a remarkable learning experience as the ‘Museum on Wheels’, hosted in collaboration with the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), visited the school premises with an exhibition themed "Harappan Civilisation – The First Urban Culture of India".

The mobile museum, designed to take history beyond textbooks, brought alive the fascinating world of the Indus Valley Civilisation, offering students a unique opportunity to explore India’s ancient heritage through artefacts, models, replicas, and interactive displays.

Students from the Primary and the Secondary Sections observed miniature town planning models, drainage layouts, terracotta figurines, seals, pottery work, and tools that reflected the advanced craftsmanship and urban intelligence of the Harappan people.

Principal Mrs Rekha Anand expressed her appreciation, stating, “This initiative has made history a living, breathing experience for our students. The Museum on Wheels brought ancient India right to our doorstep and enriched learning beyond the classroom.”

Such initiatives reflect SJPA’s commitment to holistic and research-based education, ensuring students stay rooted in India’s cultural and historical legacy.

The event concluded with students sharing reflections on their learning, making it an unforgettable journey into the glorious past of the Harappan Civilisation.

