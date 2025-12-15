Seth Juggilal Poddar Academy Students Win Multiple Medals At Khasdar Krida Mahotsav Skating Meet

Principal, Mrs Rekha Anand, congratulated the students |

Mumbai: The students of Seth Juggilal Poddar Academy (ICSE) have presented a impressive performance in Khasdar Krida Mahotsav Skating Competition 2025, which took place on November 2.

The school also recognised the role of organisers in providing opportunities for youngsters to showcase their athletic prowess. The event took place under the Minister Shri Piyush Goyal, who has always stood for events which promote sports at a grassroots level.

Principal, Mrs Rekha Anand, congratulated the students and the coaching staff for their efforts. "Heartfelt thanks to the organizers for providing such a dynamic platform for talented students. Congratulations to all our participants, you have all brought immense pride to our school," she said.

Among the medalists, Divyam Didwania of 3B won the gold medal, and Arham Darji of 3D won the silver medal. Encouraging performance in medals was witnessed in the bronze segments, where medals were won by Rishik Kewat in 2B, Sakshi Kewat in 3D, Aadhyaa Shukla in 4B, Aaryaa Shukla in 2A, Vaani Sharma in 1B, Ria Lad in 1C, Khiaan Zalawadia in 3C, Mah

The management of the school noted that such events have a very important role in making well-rounded students and will therefore continue to promote participation in competitive sports.

With this performance, Seth Juggilal Poddar Academy has now added another feather in their increasing list of inter-school achievements in sports.