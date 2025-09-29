 UPSC NDA 2 Scorecards 2025 To Be Out Soon; Check Details Here
UPSC NDA 2 Scorecards 2025 To Be Out Soon; Check Details Here

UPSC NDA 2 Scorecards 2025 To Be Out Soon; Check Details Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon release the results for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy exam 2 2025 on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
UPSC NDA 2 Scorecards 2025 Soon | upsc.gov.in

The results for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy exam 2 2025 will be announced soon by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The result and merit list are for applicants who appeared for the test that was held on September 14, 2025.

The official release date has not yet been determined. According to previous trends, results are anticipated to be released within a few weeks of the examination.

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025: How to check the scores?

Applicants can get their scores via the official UPSC portal:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: After this, go to the “Examinations” section and then click on the “Results” option.

Step 3: Next, click on the “WR-NDA-NA-II-2025-RollList-Engl” or similar title link.

Step 4: Now, the result will appear on the screen in PDF format.

Step 5: Aspirants can check their roll number by using the (Ctrl+F) function.

Note: If an applicant's roll number shows, it means they passed the written exam and are eligible for the following round, the SSB interview.

The scorecard will include a full breakdown of the scores received in the written examination. This information allows candidates to examine their performance and compare it to the qualifying cut-offs.

UPSC NDA merit list 2025

Along with the result, the UPSC NDA merit list will also be released. The list features the roll numbers of applicants who have been shortlisted for further consideration.

What after this result?

Those who pass the NDA written exam will be invited to the Services Selection Board (SSB) interviews, which comprise psychological testing, group tasks, and personal interviews. The SSB step is an important step in the selection process. To achieve success, aspirants must prepare for both mental and physical tests. The final NDA and NA 2025 list will take into account both the written exam and the SSB results.

What is the NDA exam?

The NDA exam is one of the most challenging and renowned exams for applicants who want to join the Indian Army, Navy, or Air Force.

