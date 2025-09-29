 Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: Registration Window Closes Tomorrow; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: Registration Window Closes Tomorrow; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: Registration Window Closes Tomorrow; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

The enrollment process for the Azim Premji Scholarship 2025 will end tomorrow, September 30, 2025 by the Azim Premji Foundation.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 02:26 PM IST
Azim Premji Scholarship 2025

Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: The Azim Premji Foundation will close the enrollment process for the Azim Premji Scholarship 2025 on September 30, 2025. Female students interested in receiving this scholarship should apply through Azim Premji's official website, azimpremjifoundation.org. The applications will be reviewed from October to March 2025.

Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: Eligibility criteria

The applicant must have completed both Class 10 and Class 12 as a normal student at a government school or college in one of the eligible states or union territories.

Candidate has enrolled as a regular student in the first year (for the academic year 2025-26) of a recognised undergraduate degree or diploma course (2 to 5 years duration) at a government or a (credible and genuine) private college or university anywhere in India.

Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: How to apply?

To submit applications online, female students should follow the processes outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Azim Premji at azimpremjifoundation.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Azim Premji Scholarship 2025 link.

Step 3: After this, candidates should register themselves.

Step 4: Once done, aspirants must enter the details in the application form, upload necessary documents, pay the application fees, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: Documents required

Applicants must upload documents such as a 2x2-inch passport-sized photograph, signature, image of the front side of their Aadhaar card showing name, photograph, date of birth, and gender, image of the front page of their bank passbook, and marksheets for Class 10 and Class 12.

Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: Aim of this scholarship

This scholarship is intended to help girl students from disadvantaged backgrounds pursue higher education by providing an annual stipend of INR 30,000 for the entire term of their first undergraduate degree or diploma course.

