 Jammu Kashmir Accident Video: CCTV Footage Shows Speeding Doon School Bus Rams Into Herd Of Sheep
Jammu Kashmir Accident Video: CCTV Footage Shows Speeding Doon School Bus Rams Into Herd Of Sheep

CCTV footage revealed a Doon school bus overspeeding near the Tangmarg, killing herd of sheeps. No children were hurt, but parents demand stricter safety checks.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Jammu Kashmir Accident Video | X

Viral Video: A glaring case of negligence has emerged after CCTV footage revealed that a Doon school bus, which was involved in an accident near Kunzar-Tangmarg early this week, was being operated at a very high speed. According to the Kashmir Xpress News reports, the discovery has once again sparked public controversy about school transport safety in the area.

According to initial investigations, the video captured the bus veering off course while attempting to make a turn on a busy road. Rather than reduce speed, the driver went on in high gear, eventually losing control of the vehicle. Authorities asserted that the CCTV footage makes it abundantly clear that the accident was caused by reckless driving.

Though no kids were injured in the accident, but it caused the death of 18 sheeps and goats and created panic among people. The parents and locals were concerned that a major tragedy had been averted and stressed that the authorities should make sure that their checks on school buses were tighter to avoid such an accident.

According to the Kashmir Xpress News, police have booked the driver formally, who is under probe and would probably be slapped with strict legal action for risking lives and breaking traffic rules. The government assured people that the issue was being given top priority.

Parents of students have called upon bus operators and drivers to take greater responsibility. They emphasised that children are still vulnerable if drivers keep driving negligently and pointed out that speeding on regular routes travelled by school buses is a clear threat.

This accident has emphasised the greater need for strict enforcement of safety laws to safeguard students travelling daily throughout the region.

