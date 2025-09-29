FMGE 2025: Application Process For Eligibility Certificate Closes Today; Details Here

FMGE 2025 Application Process For Eligibility Certificate | nmc.org.in

FMGE 2025: The National Medical Commission (NMC) will end the application process for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) Eligibility Certificate (EC) at 6 p.m. today. Foreign MBBS graduates who want to practice medicine in India can submit applications for EC through the official website of NMC at nmc.org.in.

To submit an application for the FMGE, Indian MBBS graduates from overseas universities must have an Eligibility Certificate. They will be unable to register on the web portal without this.

FMGE 2025: How to apply for the eligibility certificate?

Step 1: Visit the official website of NMC at nmc.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Student Login" option.

Step 3: Next, under the "Online Application for Registration of Eligibility Certificate", click on the "Click here to login / Register" link.

Step 4: After this, enter the username and password and then login.

Step 5: Now, the Eligibility Certificate will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the certificate and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

Note: Aspirants who have already filed an application to NMC for the issuance of the Eligibility Certificate are not required to apply again.

FMGE 2025: How to check the status of the Eligibility Certificate?

Aspirants can check the status of their eligibility application at eligibility.regn@nmc.org.in and eligibility@nmc.org.in by entering their File Tracking Number.

Direct link to check the status

FMGE 2025: Guidelines for EC

Aspirants must follow the prescribed methods to avoid errors when applying for EC:

1. Applications for EC should be filled out by the applicant themselves, and proxy applications should be avoided.

2. Aspirants should maintain their documents when filling out the application for EC.

3. Aspirants should submit their active phone numbers so that alerts/deficiencies can be sent straight to them for correction, avoiding any delays in correction. It can also be ensured that once the shortfall is conveyed, just the deficiency should be addressed by the respective candidate as soon as possible to avoid a last-minute rush.

Meanwhile, NMC is likely to release the FMGE 2025 exam schedule shortly.