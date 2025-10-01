Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Takes Strong Stand For Youth Amid CBI Probe In UKSSSC Exam

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami | File Pic

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Amid CBI probe in UKSSSC examination, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that for the betterment of youth, he can not only bow down but also sacrifice his head. He also accused unnamed actors of attempting to use the student protests over the UKSSSC examination to disturb law and order, alleging they wanted to use the youth as a shield to "create unrest in the state" for political gains.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's Statement

CM Dhami said, "As soon as the government received information about the incident, swift action was taken, the accused were arrested, and an SIT was formed to investigate the entire examination process. However, some people tried to exploit the issue politically by using the youth as a shield and attempted to create unrest in the state..."

He further highlighted the measures the government has taken to prevent paper leaks and provide employment opportunities to the youth, saying, "We implemented the country's strictest anti-cheating law to make recruitment processes transparent and curb the cheating mafia. As a result, over 25,000 youth have secured government jobs in the past four years."

Dehradun, Uttarakhand: On the CBI investigation into the UKSSSC examination, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, "As soon as the government received information about the incident, swift action was taken, the accused were arrested, and an SIT was formed to investigate the entire… pic.twitter.com/rQsNkDtihN — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2025

He further said that several members of the cheating mafia have been arrested. "More than 100 members of the cheating mafia, who had turned cheating into an industry during previous governments, have been put behind bars. Some people are saying we bowed down to the youth or to those demanding a CBI investigation. I want to make it clear that for the welfare of our youth, I can bow my head--and if needed, I can sacrifice it too," he said.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recommended a CBI probe into the leak of the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) exam paper during his visit to Parade Ground in Dehradun on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, CM Dhami said since the youth are demanding a CBI inquiry, the government will recommend a CBI probe in the matter. There will be no obstacles in the process.

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister also stated that the case is currently under investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) supervised by a retired High Court judge, and that the committee has already begun its work. Moreover, CM Dhami emphasised his decision to visit the protest site personally to acknowledge the pain and concerns of the youth, assuring them that the government fully supports them.

He noted that over the past four years, the government has conducted more than 25,000 recruitment processes transparently, with no complaints except in this one instance. Therefore, the government is dedicated to addressing any doubts or mistrust among the youth.CM Dhami also mentioned that during their meeting last week, he made it clear that the government aims to eliminate any distrust or suspicion in the minds of young people. To demonstrate this commitment, he visited the Parade Ground unannounced to interact directly with the youth.

