Dhirubhai Ambani International School Ranks 9th Among IBDP Schools Worldwide; Only Indian School In Top 10 With Largest Cohort

Mumbai: Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) has been ranked 9th among International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) schools worldwide, based on the IBDP Results 2025, in a list released by Education Advisers UK. DAIS is the only Indian school to feature in the Global Top 10 — and notably, the school has the largest IBDP cohort among all schools in the Top 10 list.

This remarkable recognition highlights the school’s ability to deliver world-class academic outcomes at scale, while ensuring each student receives individual attention and support. It is a celebration of the school’s students, faculty, and parent community whose dedication and commitment continue to shape DAIS as a global benchmark in education.

Speaking on this achievement, Mrs. Nita Ambani, Founder & Chairperson of DAIS, said: “It fills my heart with immense pride to see DAIS ranked #9 among IBDP schools worldwide, and to stand as the only Indian school in the Global Top 10 – that too in just 22 years. This honour belongs first and foremost to our students, whose curiosity and commitment continue to set new benchmarks; to our faculty and staff, whose passion and guidance inspire excellence every day; and to our parent community, whose trust and support fuel our vision. It strengthens our resolve to empower every child to become a confident learner and a compassionate global citizen. We remain committed to our mission of making learning a joy and teaching a pleasure.”

This global milestone reinforces DAIS’s standing as a leader in international education and its mission to nurture confident learners and compassionate citizens who will make a positive impact on the world.