 Dhirubhai Ambani International School Ranks 9th Among IBDP Schools Worldwide; Only Indian School In Top 10 With Largest Cohort
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDhirubhai Ambani International School Ranks 9th Among IBDP Schools Worldwide; Only Indian School In Top 10 With Largest Cohort

Dhirubhai Ambani International School Ranks 9th Among IBDP Schools Worldwide; Only Indian School In Top 10 With Largest Cohort

This remarkable recognition highlights the school’s ability to deliver world-class academic outcomes at scale, while ensuring each student receives individual attention and support. It is a celebration of the school’s students, faculty, and parent community whose dedication and commitment continue to shape DAIS as a global benchmark in education.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 11:04 PM IST
article-image
Dhirubhai Ambani International School |

Mumbai: Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) has been ranked 9th among International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) schools worldwide, based on the IBDP Results 2025, in a list released by Education Advisers UK. DAIS is the only Indian school to feature in the Global Top 10 — and notably, the school has the largest IBDP cohort among all schools in the Top 10 list.

This remarkable recognition highlights the school’s ability to deliver world-class academic outcomes at scale, while ensuring each student receives individual attention and support. It is a celebration of the school’s students, faculty, and parent community whose dedication and commitment continue to shape DAIS as a global benchmark in education.

Speaking on this achievement, Mrs. Nita Ambani, Founder & Chairperson of DAIS, said: “It fills my heart with immense pride to see DAIS ranked #9 among IBDP schools worldwide, and to stand as the only Indian school in the Global Top 10 – that too in just 22 years. This honour belongs first and foremost to our students, whose curiosity and commitment continue to set new benchmarks; to our faculty and staff, whose passion and guidance inspire excellence every day; and to our parent community, whose trust and support fuel our vision. It strengthens our resolve to empower every child to become a confident learner and a compassionate global citizen. We remain committed to our mission of making learning a joy and teaching a pleasure.”

This global milestone reinforces DAIS’s standing as a leader in international education and its mission to nurture confident learners and compassionate citizens who will make a positive impact on the world.

FPJ Shorts
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Ashleigh Gardner’s Blazing Century Powers Australia To 89-Run Win Over New Zealand
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Ashleigh Gardner’s Blazing Century Powers Australia To 89-Run Win Over New Zealand
VIDEO: Union Cabinet Approves 57 New Kendriya Vidyalayas To Benefit Over 86,000 Students; PM Modi Calls It Landmark Move
VIDEO: Union Cabinet Approves 57 New Kendriya Vidyalayas To Benefit Over 86,000 Students; PM Modi Calls It Landmark Move
Dhirubhai Ambani International School Ranks 9th Among IBDP Schools Worldwide; Only Indian School In Top 10 With Largest Cohort
Dhirubhai Ambani International School Ranks 9th Among IBDP Schools Worldwide; Only Indian School In Top 10 With Largest Cohort
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 1 Written Update: Navratri Function Turns Dramatic As Vrinda & Angad's Dance Sparks Chaos
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 1 Written Update: Navratri Function Turns Dramatic As Vrinda & Angad's Dance Sparks Chaos

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Union Cabinet Approves 57 New Kendriya Vidyalayas To Benefit Over 86,000 Students; PM Modi...

VIDEO: Union Cabinet Approves 57 New Kendriya Vidyalayas To Benefit Over 86,000 Students; PM Modi...

Dhirubhai Ambani International School Ranks 9th Among IBDP Schools Worldwide; Only Indian School In...

Dhirubhai Ambani International School Ranks 9th Among IBDP Schools Worldwide; Only Indian School In...

Telangana Private Colleges Threaten Indefinite Strike Over Fee Reimbursement Arrears

Telangana Private Colleges Threaten Indefinite Strike Over Fee Reimbursement Arrears

AICTE Scraps Interviews For PhD Admissions, Mandates Publications In New Guidelines

AICTE Scraps Interviews For PhD Admissions, Mandates Publications In New Guidelines

Kerala Govt Reiterates Commitment To Lawful Aided School Appointments

Kerala Govt Reiterates Commitment To Lawful Aided School Appointments