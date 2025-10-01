VIDEO: Union Cabinet Approves 57 New Kendriya Vidyalayas To Benefit Over 86,000 Students; PM Modi Calls It Landmark Move

Union Cabinet clears 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas; PM Modi calls it a landmark step in expanding quality education | ANI

New Delhi, Oct 1: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved opening of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) which would benefit over 86,000 students, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Sponsorship and Distribution

Out of the 57 new KVs, seven will be sponsored by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the rest by state governments. Nineteen of the new sanctioned KVs are proposed to be opened in poll-bound Bihar.

Twenty of the newly approved KVs are proposed to be opened in districts where no KV presently exists despite a significant number of central government employees.

CCEA Approval and Funding

"The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the opening of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas under the civil sector across the country to facilitate the educational needs of the wards of an increased number of central government employees," Vaishnaw said at a press conference.

The total estimated requirement of funds for establishing the 57 new KVs is Rs 5,862.55 crore spread over a period of nine years from 2026-27. This includes the capital expenditure component of Rs 2,585.52 crore and operational expenditure of Rs 3,277.03 crore.

PM Modi’s Remarks

Prime Minister Modi termed it a landmark step in expanding access to quality education.

"The establishment of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas has been approved by the Cabinet. It is gladdening that KVs will include Balvatikas, nurturing children from the foundational stage. Several students will benefit, alongside the creation of many jobs," Modi said in a post on X.

"This is in line with our commitment to inclusive growth, particularly in aspirational districts, the Northeast and other remote areas," he said.

Bihar Specifics

Bihar Industries Minister Nitish Mishra took to X to share a list of the 19 proposed KVs in the state. At present, there are 16 KVs operational in Bihar.

Historical Background

The Centre had approved the scheme of KVs in November 1962 to provide educational facilities of uniform standard throughout the country to cater to the educational needs of wards of transferable and non-transferable employees of the central government including defence and paramilitary forces.

Consequently, the 'Central Schools Organisation' was started as a unit of the Ministry of Education of the government of India.

Ongoing KV Expansion

"Opening of new KVs is a continuous process. The Ministry and KVs regularly receive proposals from various Sponsoring Authorities, including Central Government Ministries, departments, states and UTs for opening of new KVs.

"These proposals are sponsored by the concerned sponsoring authority -- state, UTs, Ministries, Departments of Central Government," an official statement said.

Current KV Network

There are 1,288 functional KVs at present including three abroad in Moscow, Kathmandu and Tehran. The total enrolment of students is around 13.62 lakh.

Balanced Expansion Across India

"Together with the earlier sanctioning of 85 KVs, the instant proposal responds to the high demand for KVs while balancing pan-India expansion. The CCEA has approved 7 KVs sponsored by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the remaining 50 by State and UT authorities," it said.

"The 57 new proposals for Kendriya Vidyalayas reflect a strong commitment to reaching underserved and strategically important regions. The proposal demonstrates an approach, which anchors growth in the East while ensuring balanced representation across North, South, and West to strengthen inclusivity and national integration," the statement said.

Continuing with the 85 KVs sanctioned in December 2024 in this proposal, 17 states and UTs are being covered.

Focus on Underserved Areas

Among these 57 KVs, 20 are proposed to be opened in districts where no KV presently exists despite a significant number of central government employees.

Furthermore, 14 KVs are proposed in aspirational districts, four KVs in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) districts and five KVs in the northeast region (NER) and hilly areas.

Inclusion of Balvatikas

"In continuation of sanction of 85 KVs accorded in December 2024, further 57 new KVs have been approved by prioritising those states which had not been covered since March 2019. It is worthwhile to note that as exemplar schools for National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, for the first time, these 57 KVs have been sanctioned with Balvatikas -- three years of foundational stage (pre-primary)," the statement said.

Employment Opportunities

The administrative structure for implementing the project will require the creation of posts at par with the norms fixed by the Sangathan for running of one full-fledged KV with a capacity of approximately 1,520 students. Hence, 86,640 students would benefit, it said.

According to norms in vogue, a full-fledged KV (from Balvatika to Class 12) provides employment to 81 people and accordingly, with the approval of 57 new KVs, 4,617 direct permanent employment opportunities will be created.

Construction and allied activities associated with the augmentation of various facilities in all KVs are likely to generate employment opportunities for many skilled and unskilled workers.

