NCRB Data Highlights Sharp Decline In Crime, Better Law & Order In Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) ‘Crime in India 2023’ report has highlighted a marked improvement in Uttar Pradesh’s law and order situation. According to the report, no communal or religious riots were recorded in the state in 2023, a development described as unprecedented in recent history.

The NCRB data also shows Uttar Pradesh’s overall crime rate stood at 335.3, compared to the national average of 448.3, placing the state significantly below the national level. Observers note that this improvement is particularly significant given Uttar Pradesh’s large population and past challenges in handling public order.

Between 2007 and 2017, the state recorded more than 1,400 riots with over 300 deaths. Since then, official records show no major riots. Even in cases where local unrest was reported, such as in Bareilly and Bahraich, authorities managed to restore peace within 24 hours. Analysts credit this to tighter law enforcement and faster response mechanisms.

The NCRB recognition is seen as validation of stricter policing, streamlined administration, and improved law and order mechanisms. Experts suggest the state’s record could serve as a reference point for other parts of the country where communal flare-ups and violent crime remain a challenge.

Rioting: 3,160 cases, with a crime rate of 1.3

Kidnapping for ransom: Only 16 cases, ranking the state 36th nationwide.

Robbery : Just 73 cases compared to 3,792 nationwide