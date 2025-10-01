UP Govt Plans Festive Bonanza: Bonus & DA Hike For 15 Lakh Employees, Teachers

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is preparing to announce a major festive relief package for its employees and teachers. Nearly 1.5 million non-gazetted staff and educators in the state are likely to receive both bonuses and increased dearness allowance (DA) ahead of Diwali, following the Centre’s recent decision to enhance benefits for its workforce.

Officials confirmed that the bonus amount could reach up to ₹7,000, bringing cheer to employees across departments. The move will cover state government staff, teachers, and teaching-support personnel. Alongside, the DA rate for employees under the 7th Pay Commission will be revised upward from 55% to 58%, ensuring higher payouts in monthly salaries.

The relief is also set to extend to pensioners. Nearly 1.2 million retirees in Uttar Pradesh are expected to benefit from the increased rate of dearness relief, in line with the hike for serving employees.

The financial impact of this double benefit package will be significant. Estimates suggest that the bonus payout alone will burden the state treasury by nearly ₹1,000 crore. However, officials maintained that the decision aligns with the festive season, when governments traditionally extend economic relief to staff.

As per sources, the announcement is likely to be made within the first week of October, well before the Diwali holidays. Employees covered under the 5th and 6th Pay Commissions may see their DA hikes implemented at a later date, after the current package is rolled out to 7th Pay Commission beneficiaries.

Currently, Uttar Pradesh has around 14.81 lakh non-gazetted staff, work-charge employees, and daily wage earners eligible for bonus payments. The decision is expected to have widespread impact, directly benefiting households across the state in the festive period.

The step follows the Centre’s move to grant both bonus and DA hike to central employees, setting a precedent that state governments often follow. With the upcoming festive season, the Uttar Pradesh government’s announcement is anticipated to be a major boost for employees and pensioners alike.