How Many MLAs Does BJP Have In The Country After Historic Win In Bihar Elections 2025? Find Out Here

New Delhi: After the historic victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) now has the highest number of MLAs across the country: 1,654.

According to a post by BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya, the saffron party had 1,035 MLAs in 2014, when Prime Minister Modi first came to power at the Centre.

In 2015, the number went down to 997. In 2016, the number grew to 1,053, and in 2017, after winning Uttar Pradesh, which has the largest number of assembly seats, the BJP rose to 1,365.

In 2018, the party lost Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and the count went down to 1,184. In 2019, the number was 1,160. In 2020, the party won the polls in Bihar and the number surged to 1,207. In 2021, the number was 1,278. In 2022, the party was at 1,289.

In 2023, the party won Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, and the number rose to 1,441.

In 2024, the party won Maharashtra with a historic mandate and also retained Haryana for the third time, bringing the number to 1,588.

In 2025, the party won Delhi after 2 and a half decades in opposition and won Bihar recently, taking the tally of nationwide lawmakers to 1,654.

Aim Of 1800

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya took to X and said,"BJP is now at its highest-ever strength in State Assemblies and the momentum is only growing. At this pace, the BJP will comfortably cross the 1800-seat mark in the next two years."

"For comparison, Congress touched its peak of around 2018 seats in 1985, riding on a massive sympathy wave after Indira Gandhi’s assassination. It was easier then to consolidate power and sway the electorate," he added.

He further said, "The difference is clear: Congress inherited its peak. BJP has earned and endured its rise — seat by seat, state by state, struggle by struggle. The future belongs to a party that works, not one that survives on legacy."