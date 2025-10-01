Uttar Pradesh Becomes First State To Offer Free OPD Consultations Under Ayushman Bharat

Ayushman Bharat Health Cards |

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in India where Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries will receive free OPD consultations in private hospitals. In the first phase, 180 hospitals have been linked to the scheme, of which around 20 hospitals will offer free OPD, while the rest will provide 20–50% discount on consultation charges.

The initiative is being implemented by the State Agency for Comprehensive Health and Integrated Service (SACHIS). Beneficiaries can now book OPD appointments by calling the helpline 1800-1800-4444. Once connected, patients will be guided through hospital appointment systems and given confirmed slots.

The scheme covers five OPD categories: General, Specialty (heart, kidney, gastro), Elective (knee replacement, cataract, delivery), Follow-up, and Emergency. Patients requiring admission will be registered under Ayushman Bharat for free treatment. Those not requiring hospitalization will still receive OPD fee discounts.

According to SACHIS CEO Archana Verma, the model is designed to improve patient access and extend Ayushman benefits beyond inpatient care. “The goal is to give beneficiaries better services by partnering with private hospitals,” she said, adding that more hospitals will be included in future phases.