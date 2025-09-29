HUDCO Recruitment 2025: Application Window For 37 Lateral Posts & 42 Trainee Officer Vacancies Underway; Check Selection Process Here

HUDCO Recruitment 2025 | cdn.digialm.com

HUDCO Recruitment 2025: The Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) is accepting online applications for 37 lateral vacancies and 42 trainee officers. The application window has been opened from September 27 to October 17, 2025. Eligible individuals can apply for these positions on the HUDCO careers page at cdn.digialm.com.

HUDCO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details for lateral roles

HUDCO is hiring a total of 37 vacancies:

1. Projects (Engineering Stream): 15

2. Finance: 16

3. Human Resource Management & Administration: 3

4. Information Technology: 2

5. Economics: 1

HUDCO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details for Trainee officers

There are 42 openings offered within disciplines:

1. Projects/Engineering: 15 posts

2. Finance: 14

3. Law: 3

4. HR & Administration: 2

5. Information Technology: 2

6. Economics: 1

7. Official Language: 1

8. This contains four roles earmarked for People with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)—one in Projects and Finance (HH) and two in Law (LV).

Read the official notification here to read the eligibility criteria

HUDCO Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection procedure for lateral positions will involve a shortlist based on qualifications and experience, followed by a personal interview. Document verification will take place before the interview. Applicants are expected to present all of their original certificates to the interview.

The selection procedure for HUDCO Trainee Officers will start with a computer-based test (CBT), followed by a personal interview.

HUDCO Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this recruitment, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the HUDCO careers page at cdn.digialm.com.

Step 2: After this, click on the "To Register."

Step 3: Next, complete the registration process by entering the post name, post code, candidate's name, mobile number, email address, and then generate OTP.

Step 4: Once the registration is done successfully, the login ID and password will be sent to the registered email.

Step 5: Now, go to the login page and enter the generated credentials.

Step 6: Fill out the form with personal & professional details, upload the required documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

HUDCO Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Aspirants from the UR, EWS, and OBC-NCL categories are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 1,500 for lateral posts and Rs. 1,000 for Trainee Officer positions, while SC, ST, and PwBD candidates are exempt. The fee is paid online using credit/debit card, net banking, UPI, or wallet, and any additional convenience fees are incurred by the applicant.