WB Police SI/LSI 2025 Admit Card Issued; Read Guidelines Here

WB Police SI/LSI 2025 Admit Card | wbpolice.gov.in

WB Police SI/LSI 2025: West Bengal Police has issued the WB Police SI/LSI Admit Card 2025 for those who have submitted the applications for Sub Inspector/Lady Sub Inspector and Sub Inspector posts. Aspirants can obtain their hall tickets from the WBPRB's official website, wbpolice.gov.in.

To download the admit cards, aspirants will need to input their application number and date of birth. Applicants must present a printout of their e-admit cards at the designated sites for the examination, together with adequate and original evidence of identity.

WB Police SI/LSI Admit Card 2025: How to download?

To download the hall ticket, aspirants need to follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBPRB at wbpolice.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the WB Police SI/LSI Admit Card 2025 link.

Step 3: After this, candidates have to enter the login details, such as application number and date of birth, and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the WB Police SI/LSI hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the hall ticket

WB Police SI/LSI 2025: Guidelines

The guidelines for this examination are:

1. Aspirants must bring a printed copy of their hall ticket and an authorised photo identification document, such as an Aadhar Card, Voter ID, or any other government-issued ID, as these papers are required for verification at the exam centre.

2. Aspirants are not permitted to carry a mobile phone, Bluetooth-enabled hearing equipment, portable scanners, digital wrist watches (including smart watches), calculators, or any other cheating materials. Wearing high heels is also prohibited.

3. Any form of campaigning during the recruiting process will result in the cancellation of candidature without resort to representation.

WB Police SI/LSI 2025: Exam dates

The preliminary test for the Sub Inspector (Unarmed and Armed Branch) post will be held on October 12, 2025.