AIBE 20 Registration 2025 Window Opens Tomorrow; Check Syllabus Here

AIBE 20 Registration 2025 |

AIBE 20 Registration 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will begin online registration for the All India Bar Examination 20 (AIBE XX) tomorrow, September 29 (Monday). Interested students can apply through the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE 20 2025: Important dates

Aspirants will have until October 28, 2025, to complete their online applications, and the deadline for online payments is October 29, 2025. Applicants can make changes to their registration forms until October 31, 2025. The BCI will provide admit cards for the legal test online beginning November 15, 2025, with the exam set for November 30, 2025.

AIBE 20 2025: Exam pattern

The AIBE Exam will be administered offline, using pen and paper. The exam will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), with each exam carrying one mark. Candidates will have a total of three hours to take the exam. Candidates should be aware that there are no negative markings in the AIBE exam.

AIBE 20 2025: Syllabus and no. of questions

The exam consists of 100 questions covering various law subjects. Constitutional Law carries 10 questions, while IPC & Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and CrPC & Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita have 8 each. CPC also has 10, and the Evidence Act & Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam includes 8. Family Law has 8, and topics like ADR with the Arbitration Act, PIL, and Professional Ethics carry 4 each. Company Law, Environmental Law, Cyber Law, Land Acquisition, and Intellectual Property each have 2. Labour Law has 4, Tort Law 5, Taxation 4, and Contract, Property & NI Act 8.

What is AIBE?

Every year, BCI runs AIBE to determine if law graduates have the basic legal knowledge and skills required to practice law in India. It is essentially a preliminary exam to begin a professional career in law. Those who pass the test earn a Certificate of Practice (COP), which is required to practice law in India.