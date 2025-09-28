UNIRAJ Result 2025: B.Ed Special, B.Sc B.Ed, BA Courses Scores Out; Check Details Here

UNIRAJ Result 2025 | result.uniraj.ac.in

UNIRAJ Result 2025: The University of Rajasthan has issued the UNIRAJ 2025 results for various courses. Applicants who took the exam can view their results on Rajasthan University's official website, result.uniraj.ac.in.

The UNIRAJ result 2025 contains information such as the student's name, parents' name, date of birth, name of exam, roll number, marks obtained, total marks, rank (if applicable), pass or fail status, and other important details.

UNIRAJ Result 2025: How to check the scores?

Aspirants can check their scores using the processes outlined below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UNIRAJ at result.uniraj.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UNIRAJ Result 2025 link.

Step 3: After this, candidates should click on the course link.

Step 4: Next, candidates will have to enter their login details accurately.

Step 5: Now, submit the details, and then the result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and take a hard copy of the same for further reference.

Direct link to check the result

Note: The university has also issued the results for additional courses, such as M.A., B.C.A., and B.Sc. The BA Part III, B.Sc B.Ed Part II, III, and B.Ed Special courses results are also announced.

About the University of Rajasthan

The University of Rajasthan, established in 1947 in Jaipur, is one of the oldest universities in India. Renowned for its academic excellence, it offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across disciplines such as arts, science, commerce, law, management, and technology.

The university has several constituent and affiliated colleges, modern research facilities, and a vibrant campus life. Known as the “Pride of Rajasthan,” it emphasises innovation, research, and cultural development, attracting students from across India and abroad for quality higher education.