 SSC CGL 2025 Re-Exam On October 14 For Candidates Affected By Fire In Mumbai
SSC will hold a re-test for candidates affected by the Mumbai fire incident during Tier 1 on October 14. Verified disruptions through feedback and digital records led to this decision.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 04:05 PM IST
SSC CGL 2025 Re-Exam | Canva

SSC CGL Re-Exam 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared that applicants affected by a fire incident at the Tier 1 Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2025 examination in Mumbai will be provided with a re-test on October 14, 2025.

The Tier 1 test was conducted in 15 days at 255 centres in 126 cities, with 13.5 lakh candidates showing up, approximately 28 lakh who had applied. The Commission received 18,920 complaints regarding technical issues and interruptions through its Candidate Feedback Portal. After cross-verifying them with digital evidence, affected candidates were recognised and provided a chance to reappear.

This test cycle also witnessed the pilot introduction of laptop-based testing and Aadhaar-based face verification, ensuring greater identification security. Tests were held even in far-flung places like Leh and Kavaratti in Lakshadweep, while 93% of the candidates were seated in their chosen cities.

The Commission also cited instances of malpractice, such as misuse of PwBD provisions and remote access attempts. Aspirants with established malpractice will be debarred for life, while those with doubtful evidence can still write the re-exam on October 14.

About the other examination

During the same time, the selection post question challenge process will start from October 15. SSC has also launched Delhi Police and SI CPO 2025 exam applications, and the application for Constable GD 2026 is proposed to start in November. The Tier 1 CHSL exam is scheduled to take place in the fourth week of October, followed by SI CPO, JE, and MTS exams, with schedules to be announced soon in detail.

