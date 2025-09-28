East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Application Fees Here

East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 | ecr.indianrailways.gov.in

East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: East Central Railway is accepting applications for Apprenticeship positions. Candidates who qualify can apply online at ECR's official website, ecr.indianrailways.gov.in. The deadline to apply is October 25, 2025. This recruitment campaign will fill 1149 positions within the organisation.

East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

1. Applicants should have finished the Matric/10th class examination or its equivalent (under the 10+2 examination system) with at least 50% aggregate marks from a recognised board and an ITI in the appropriate trade.

2. As of October 25, 2025, the applicants must be at least 15 years old and not older than 24.

East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee is Rs. 100/-. SC/ST/PwBD/Women applicants do not have to pay any fees. Payment can be made with a debit/credit card, internet banking, or by entering the information requested on the screen. Aspirants will be responsible for any transaction charges associated with online payments.

East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection for Apprenticeship training will be based on a merit list generated for all applicants who respond to the notification for a specific Division/Unit. The merit list will be generated by averaging the percentage of marks received by applicants in both Matriculation with a minimum of 50% (aggregate marks) and ITI examinations, giving equal weightage to both.

Read the official notification here

East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this recruitment, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Cell at rrcecr.gov.in.

Step 2: Under the latest notifications, click on the “Act Apprentices 2025-26 Online Application” link.

Step 3: After this, to create the login ID, candidates need to register themselves by entering the details such as their mobile number, email address, and other basic details.

Step 4: Next, candidates need to log in by using the registration details and then fill out the online application form with details such as personal, educational, and trade-specific information.

Step 5: Now, upload the documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Documents required

Candidates must produce original documents during verification, including a scanned photograph & signature, SSC/10th marks sheet (as proof of DOB), ITI consolidated marks sheet, NCVT/SCVT trade certificate, caste/EWS/disability/ex-servicemen certificates (if applicable), and a valid ID/Aadhaar. Non-English/Hindi certificates must have attested translations.