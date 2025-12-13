 Gujarat: Surat School Principal Arrested For Alleged Forced Religious Conversion Of Woman
Surat police arrested Ramji Chaudhary, principal of Pipalvada Primary School, for allegedly coercing a woman into converting to Christianity with help from his son, Ankit, who also physically abused her. Investigations confirmed the victim’s claims. Police are probing if others linked to their charitable organization were involved in forced conversions.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 01:59 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat: Surat School Principal Arrested For Alleged Forced Religious Conversion Of Woman | Representational Image

Surat: Police have arrested a government school principal for his alleged involvement in converting a Surat-based woman to Christianity with the help of his son, officials said on Friday.

Ramji Chaudhary, principal of Pipalvada Primary School, was arrested after investigations confirmed the accusations made by the victim, according to Surat (Rural) Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya.

According to police, the woman came into contact with Dr Ankit Chaudhary, the son of Ramji Chaudhary, who also works as a pastor, a few years ago.

"For two years, Ankit physically abused the victim after luring her with promises of marriage," Gadhiya said.

article-image

A case had already been registered against Ankit Chaudhary in this regard, and during the investigation in May the woman also alleged she was coerced into converting to Christianity by Ramji Chaudhary and others, police added.

Following further inquiry into the alleged forced conversion, police said the woman's accusations were found to be valid.

Ramji Chaudhary was associated with a charitable organisation registered since 2014. Police are now investigating if people associated with the organisation had been involved in conversion activities in the past.

