CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification For 4,128 Vacancies Released; Check Selection Process Here

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 | csbc.bihar.gov.in

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar, has issued an official notification for the different police constable vacancies 2025. Those interested can obtain the official notification on the CSBC website, csbc.bihar.gov.in. According to the notice, the application window will open on October 6th, 2025 and will close on November 5th, 2025.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment process will fill 4,128 vacancies for various positions. The post-wise breakup is:

1. Prohibition Constable: 1,603 posts

2. Jail Warder: 2,417 posts

3. Mobile Squad Constable: 108 posts

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Follow these steps to submit the online application for the CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “CSBC Police Constable Recruitment 2025” notification link.

Step 3: Next, click on the “Apply Online” link and fill out the registration form with correct information.

Step 4: After this, upload the necessary documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility requirements are as follows:

1. Applicants should have finished Intermediate (10+2) or hold a Maulvi certificate issued by the Bihar Madrasa Board, a Shastri (with English) or Acharya (without English) certificate issued by the Bihar Sanskrit Board, or any other equivalent qualification recognised by the State Government.

2. Aspirants must have finished Intermediate (10+2) or an equivalent qualification from a board recognised by the State or Central Government.

Read the official notification here

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The recruitment process will include three stages: a written examination, a physical efficiency test (PET), and document verification.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee is ₹100, payable online through the CSBC portal.