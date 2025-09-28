 CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification For 4,128 Vacancies Released; Check Selection Process Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification For 4,128 Vacancies Released; Check Selection Process Here

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification For 4,128 Vacancies Released; Check Selection Process Here

An official notification for the different police constable vacancies 2025 has been released by the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar on the CSBC website at csbc.bihar.gov.in. This recruitment process will fill 4,128 vacancies for various positions.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 | csbc.bihar.gov.in

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar, has issued an official notification for the different police constable vacancies 2025. Those interested can obtain the official notification on the CSBC website, csbc.bihar.gov.in. According to the notice, the application window will open on October 6th, 2025 and will close on November 5th, 2025.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment process will fill 4,128 vacancies for various positions. The post-wise breakup is:

1. Prohibition Constable: 1,603 posts

FPJ Shorts
CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification For 4,128 Vacancies Released; Check Selection Process Here
CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification For 4,128 Vacancies Released; Check Selection Process Here
Breaking! Mithun Manhas Appointed BCCI President, Becomes First Non International Cricketer To Be Selected For The Post
Breaking! Mithun Manhas Appointed BCCI President, Becomes First Non International Cricketer To Be Selected For The Post
Madharaasi OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal, Vidyut Jammwal's Latest Film Online?
Madharaasi OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal, Vidyut Jammwal's Latest Film Online?
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Is Your Child Safe While Going To School? Recent Actions By Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Police Say No
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Is Your Child Safe While Going To School? Recent Actions By Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Police Say No

2. Jail Warder: 2,417 posts

3. Mobile Squad Constable: 108 posts

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Follow these steps to submit the online application for the CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “CSBC Police Constable Recruitment 2025” notification link.

Step 3: Next, click on the “Apply Online” link and fill out the registration form with correct information.

Step 4: After this, upload the necessary documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Read Also
UPSC ESE 2026 Registration Process Underway; Here's How To Apply
article-image

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility requirements are as follows:

1. Applicants should have finished Intermediate (10+2) or hold a Maulvi certificate issued by the Bihar Madrasa Board, a Shastri (with English) or Acharya (without English) certificate issued by the Bihar Sanskrit Board, or any other equivalent qualification recognised by the State Government.

2. Aspirants must have finished Intermediate (10+2) or an equivalent qualification from a board recognised by the State or Central Government.

Read the official notification here

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The recruitment process will include three stages: a written examination, a physical efficiency test (PET), and document verification.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee is ₹100, payable online through the CSBC portal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification For 4,128 Vacancies Released; Check...

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification For 4,128 Vacancies Released; Check...

UPSC ESE 2026 Registration Process Underway; Here's How To Apply

UPSC ESE 2026 Registration Process Underway; Here's How To Apply

Bihar STET 2025 Registration Date Extended Till October 5; Check Details Here

Bihar STET 2025 Registration Date Extended Till October 5; Check Details Here

Fake UN, BRICS Visiting Cards Found On Swami' Chaitanyanand Saraswati Accused Of Sexually Harassing...

Fake UN, BRICS Visiting Cards Found On Swami' Chaitanyanand Saraswati Accused Of Sexually Harassing...

GATE Registration 2026 Window Closes Today; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

GATE Registration 2026 Window Closes Today; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here