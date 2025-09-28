UPSC ESE 2026 Registration Process Underway; Here's How To Apply

UPSC ESE 2026 Registration | upsconline.nic.in

UPSC ESE Registration 2026: The Union Public Service Commission has begun the registration procedure for UPSC ESE 2026. Applicants who wish to submit their applications for the Engineering Services Exam 2026 can do so by visiting the official websites of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The deadline for submitting an application is October 16, 2025. This recruitment campaign will fill 474 positions within the organisation.

UPSC ESE Registration 2026: How to apply?

To register for this examination, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Apply Online' link against Engineering Services Examination 2026 under the 'Recruitment / What's New'.

Step 3: Next, enter the basic details to finish the Online Registration on the 'One Time Registration' (OTR) portal.

Read Also Bihar STET 2025 Registration Date Extended Till October 5; Check Details Here

Step 4: Now, candidates need to login by using the OTR ID and Password.

Step 5: After this, enter the personal information, educational qualification, experience, and other details.

Step 6: Upload the scanned copies of passport-size photographs, signature, and other necessary documents and then make the payment.

Step 7: Submit the application form after reviewing it carefully.

Step 8: Download the form and take a printout for future use.

Direct link to apply

UPSC ESE Registration 2026: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

1. Educational qualification: Those applying for the examination should have earned a degree in Engineering from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India, or other Educational Institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as Universities under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956.

2. Age limit: Those applying for this examination must be at least 21 years old and not yet 30 years old by January 1, 2026, i.e., born between January 2, 1996 and January 1, 2005.

UPSC ESE Registration 2026: Application fees

The application cost is ₹200/- for all applicants. Female/SC/ST/PwBD applicants are excused from paying the fee. The cost can be paid by remitting money to any State Bank of India branch, using a Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment, or using any bank's Internet Banking.