IIT Delhi Opens Applications For Third Cohort Of Executive Programme In Robotics

IIT Delhi: The third cohort of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi's (IIT Delhi) Executive Programme in Robotics is now accepting applications as AI, IoT, and intelligent automation transform how businesses plan, construct, and function. Leading robotics specialists and business executives from the USA and India contribute to the program.

The five-month Executive Programme in Robotics gives students a strong technical foundation and a managerial viewpoint to help them traverse the robotics ecosystem. Participants gain knowledge in designing and controlling robotic systems and networks, creating robotic devices from the ground up both physically and electrically, and developing and implementing robotic applications using programming languages.

"Robotics now sits at the intersection of AI, sensing, and advanced manufacturing and industry needs engineers who can design, program, and deploy intelligent systems responsibly," stated Prof. Arnab Chanda, Program Coordinator and Associate Professor, IIT Delhi, during the announcement. IIT Delhi's Executive Program in Robotics helps professionals develop deep technical capacity, enhance systems thinking, and accelerate innovation across high-impact sectors in India and around the world by combining research-led instruction with practitioner expertise.

Programme Structure: Modules and Training

Core Modules

Robotics and Automation

Sensing and Perception

Actuators and Motion

Modelling

AI and Machine Learning

Embedded Control and Mechatronics

Applications and Future Directions

Hands-on Tutorials

CAD design

3D printing

Arduino programming

AI/ML for robotics

DIY robotics

ROS (Robot Operating System) training

Capstone Project

One practical capstone project per student

Students design and build one robot each

Project completed through structured research and supervised implementation

The curriculum will be delivered by IIT Delhi through live, interactive Direct-to-Device (D2D) sessions that include project work, industry-relevant lectures, tutorials, and practical tools. Additionally, students will take part in an exclusive one-day campus immersion at IIT Delhi, where they will interact directly with the academic and research environment of the institution. Applicants must be graduates with at least 50% of the possible points. A Certificate of Successful Completion will be given to participants upon successful completion.