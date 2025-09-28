Bihar STET 2025 Registration Date Extended Till October 5; Check Details Here

Bihar STET 2025 Registration | Canva

Bihar STET Registration 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the deadline to submit applications for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET). According to the amended timetable, aspirants can apply through the official website, bihar-stet.com, until October 5, 2025.

Previously, the deadline for Bihar STET 2025 was September 27. After obtaining an order from the Patna High Court in Writ Petition No. CWJC 16171/2025, the BSEB granted an extension. However, the directions from the preceding notification remain unchanged.

Bihar STET 2025: Eligibility criteria

Applicants applying for secondary teacher positions (grades 8–10) must have a graduate degree as well as a B.Ed. or B.El.Ed. Those aiming to be senior secondary teachers (classes 11 and 12) should hold a postgraduate degree in addition to a B.Ed. or B.El.Ed. The age limit is 21–37 years as on August 1, 2025 (relaxation according to rules).

Bihar STET 2025: Exam pattern

STET 2025 will consist of two papers: Paper I for secondary and Paper II for senior secondary level. The test is required for students seeking government teaching positions in Bihar.

Bihar STET 2025: How to apply?

To submit an application for STET 2025 online, simply follow the steps listed below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar STET at bihar-stet.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the New Registration link.

Step 3: Finish the registration form by filling out basic details.

Step 4: Next, login with the registered details.

Step 5: After this, fill out the Bihar STET application form 2025, upload the required documents and then make the payment.

Step 6: Review all the details carefully and then submit the form.

Step 7: Download the form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Bihar STET 2025: Exam and result date

This year's Bihar STET is scheduled for October 4-25, 2025, with results due on November 1, 2025.

Bihar STET 2025: Application fees

The application fee for General, OBC, and EWS candidates is ₹960 for a single paper and ₹1140 for two papers. For SC, ST, and PwD candidates, the fee is ₹760 for a single paper and ₹1140 for two papers.