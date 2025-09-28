GATE Registration 2026 Window Closes Today; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

GATE Registration 2026 | gate2026.iitg.ac.in

GATE Registration 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, will close the registration procedure for GATE 2026 today, September 28, 2025. Those who wish to submit applications for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 can do so through the IIT GATE official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

GATE Registration 2026: Important dates

The deadline to apply with a late fee is October 9, 2025. The GATE exam will be held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2025. The results will be released on March 19, 2025.

GATE Registration 2026: How to apply?

To submit an application online, applicants should follow the instructions below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the GATE 2026 registration link.

Step 3: Next, candidates have to enter the registration details.

Step 4: Once the applicants have done their registration, they need to log in to the account.

Step 5: Now, fill out the application form, pay the registration fees, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

GATE Registration 2026: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants who are now in their third or higher year of an undergraduate degree program, or who have finished any government-approved degree program in Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Science/Commerce/Arts/Humanities, are qualified to take GATE 2026.

GATE Registration 2026: Application fees

The application cost is ₹1000/- for female, SC/ST/PwD* applicants (per exam paper) and ₹2000/- for all other applicants, including international nationals (per test paper). The charge should be paid online.

GATE Registration 2026: Documents required

Candidates must carry essential documents to the examination centre, including their photograph, signature, a valid photo ID, category certificate (SC/ST), UDID/PwD certificate, dyslexic certificate, and any other relevant annexure(s).

Note: According to the official website, a new sectoral paper on Energy Science (XE-I) is included in the Engineering Sciences (XE) paper.