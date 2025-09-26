 APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2025 Issued; Check Exam Pattern Here
APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2025 Issued; Check Exam Pattern Here

The Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Mains admit card has been released by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on the APSC's official website, apsc.nic.in. The examination consists of a written test followed by an interview.

Sakshi Gupta
Updated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 12:00 PM IST
APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2025

APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission has released the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Mains admit card on the APSC's official website, apsc.nic.in. The APSC Mains exam is scheduled on October 11, 12, and 13, 2025.

The admit card is a crucial document that permits students to go inside the exam hall and includes information such as the exam centre, roll number, and timings.

APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2025: How to download?

Once published, aspirants can download their admit cards by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the admit cards section, click on the “CCE Mains Admit Card 2025” link.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to log in by using the details such as application ID/roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Now, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the CCE Mains Admit Card 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link here

APSC CCE Mains 2025: Exam pattern

The examination consists of a written test followed by an interview. The written part includes six papers. Paper 1 is an Essay carrying 250 marks with a duration of 3 hours. Papers 2 to 6 are General Studies papers, each carrying 250 marks with a duration of 3 hours per paper. This makes the total marks for the written examination 1,500.

Candidates who qualify in the written test proceed to the interview stage, which carries 180 marks. Altogether, the written examination and interview account for a total of 1,680 marks.

Documents required

On the day of examination, applicants must bring the printed admit card and a valid picture ID, such as an Aadhaar card, voter ID, or passport.

Helpline number

If there are any errors, applicants should notify APSC immediately. It is also recommended that you download the admit card ahead of time to avoid any last-minute server troubles. Arriving at the exam centre on time with all relevant documentation is critical to avoiding issues on exam day.

